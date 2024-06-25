Drivers in Milton Keynes warned to expect overnight delays on M1 and A5
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list shows two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:
> M1, from 10pm June 3 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Quinton Green - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
> A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
> A5, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
> M1, from 10pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
> M1, from midnight, July 1 to 11.59pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slip - no carriageway incursion for directional drill works on behalf of ESP Electricity.
> M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
> A5, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
> M1, from 10pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.