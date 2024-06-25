Drivers in Milton Keynes warned to expect overnight delays on M1 and A5

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in Milton Keynes have been alerted to eight road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week.

Two are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

> M1, from 10pm June 3 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Quinton Green - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways have warned of road closures to avoid over the next fortnight

> A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M1, from 10pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from midnight, July 1 to 11.59pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slip - no carriageway incursion for directional drill works on behalf of ESP Electricity.

> M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M1, from 10pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.