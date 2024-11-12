Drivers in Milton Keynes warned to expect overnight delays on the A5 and M1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 8pm to 6am until November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Little Irchester – carriageway and lane closure due to electrical works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

• A5, from 8pm to 6am until January 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill – exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 10am to 3pm on November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill roundabout exit slip – lane closure for VRS repair on behalf of Milton Keynes Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to 15 – carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm November 19 to 5am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 – hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

• A5, from 8pm November 25 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill – carriageway closures, lane closures and local authority diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of H W Martin