The drivers of two vehicles sustained minor injuries after a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

The crash happened on Willen Road in Newport Pagnell at just after 3.30pm on Monday April 14.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that both drivers were out of their vehicles when firefighters arrived.

One fire crew, based at Broughton, attended and provided immediate emergency care before passing the drivers into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Thames Valley Police were also called to the scene.