A city wildlife expert is calling for reduced speed limits on lakeside road where numerous wild geese and birds have died in MK.

Allie Short, who rescues wild bird from all over the city, has written to the Parks Trust urging that they take action to ensure there are no more casualties.

The road is the stretch of the V8 Marlborough Street that runs alongside Ashland Lakes. Geese, ducks and swans can frequently be seen grazing on the grass verge and sadly some of them try to cross the busy road.

A warning has been issued to drivers after another Greylag goose has been killed on the road next to Ashland Lakes in Milton Keynes

Allie said: “This morning, I was faced with a distressing task of removing a deceased Greylag goose from the middle of the road, near the traffic lights and pedestrian crossing.

"This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the numerous casualties caused by vehicles on this road and within the estate. It is disheartening to witness these accidents, often resulting from excessive speed or reckless driving.”

She added: “Ashland Lakes holds a special place in the hearts of many, serving as an urban oasis cherished by the community. One of the reasons for its appeal is the presence of various species of wild waterbirds that have chosen to call it home. These birds bring immeasurable joy to countless individuals who appreciate the opportunity to interact with them.“However, it is crucial that we prioritize the safety and well-being of both the wildlife and the people who visit this area. The recent incident involving the Greylag goose highlights the urgent need for enhanced measures to ensure the protection of these animals and to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.”

Allie has asked The Parks Trust to consider implementing measures such as a reduced speed limit in the area, plus installing clear warning signage within the Ashland estate and on the grid roads bordering it.

Ashland lakes are next to a housing estate and also close to busy roads in MK

"This could significantly minimize the risk of accidents and safeguard the wildlife population. Additionally, raising awareness among residents and visitors about responsible driving practices can contribute to creating a safer environment for everyone involved,” she said.“By taking proactive steps to address this issue, we can preserve the beauty of Ashland Lakes and ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the natural wonders it offers,” she said.A spokesperson for the Parks Trust told the Citizen today (Wednesday): “The Parks Trust cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including parks, ancient woodlands, lakes, river valley and landscaped areas. The road network falls outside of our control or influence."

The spokesperson added: "We encourage members of the public to remain safe and report incidents regarding the roads to MKCC, who are best placed to deal with these.

"The Parks Trust Outdoor Learning Programme delivers a wide range of activities that educates residents of Milton Keynes on how they can help protect the local environment.”

