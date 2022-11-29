Drivers warned of Milton Keynes road closures causing delays of up to half an hour

Motorists have been advised of nine road closures to avoid in the Milton Keynes area with some expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works schedule from National Highways, shows four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

> A5, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Bradwell Abbey - lane closures for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

Motorists have been advised of nine road closures to avoid

> M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

> A5, from 8pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout - carriageway closure for construction improvement upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

> M1, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

> A5, from 10pm November 30 to 5am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - partial roundabout carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 9pm December 1 to 5am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Bletcham Way, junction - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

> A5, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen roundabout and approaches - works under lane closure on behalf of Winvic.

> A5, from 10pm December 7 to 5am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Stony Stratford roundabout to Grafton Street roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Buck Council.

Advertisement