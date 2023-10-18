Drone footage shows just how incredible Milton Keynes' record-breaking MK Can event was this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drone footage shows just how incredible the MK Can record breaking event was at Campbell Park on Monday.

The footage, captured by Neil Driscoll, shows how the 132,000 tins of food were carefully lined up to form a 10km line snaking through the park.

Organised by MK Food Bank, the event has earned the city a place in the Guinness World Records book.

But all the cans donated will also boost the food bank’s stocks significantly, and feed hungry and struggling people in the city for the next six months.

Around 100 businesses, 20 schools, 30 churches and faith groups, 50 community organisations and 25 charities from MK were all involved. Together people helped, stacked, counted and packed thousands of tins of food to form the line.

An additional 11,000 cans were funded by the general public to boost the food bank’s stocks.

Am MK Food Bank spokesperson said after the event: “MK CAN! We did it, we can officially confirm that we smashed the Guinness World Records™ title for the Longest Line of Food Cans, with thousands of food cans lined up around Campbell Park.

"We are now officially Guinness World Record title holders. Milton Keynes is truly amazing!

MK Food Bank has supported the local community with emergency food parcels since 2004.

In 2022, we gave out 26,000 food parcels and equivalents – 40% more than in 2021 and nearly double what we gave out in the whole of 2019.A spokesperson said: “We estimate that we have supported around 1 in 30 households in Milton Keynes over the last 18 months. This represents one child in every class, at least one household in every street and possibly at least one in most workplaces. And every week about 50 people are contacting us for the very first time. People who have never had to ask for help before.”

For those experiencing longer term financial hardship, the food banks has a network of top-up shops to provide an alternative route to food parcels and to encourage and support independence.

If you are struggling, you can apply or help here.