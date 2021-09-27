Drone video shows long queues as fuel crisis panic buying causes chaos in Milton Keynes

Motorists panic-buying petrol causes chaos in Milton Keynes this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon a mass surge of people wanting to fill their tanks caused virtually every forecourt in the borough to run out.

Queues formed at all the major garages, often causing problems in nearby roads.

The queue for fuel at the Shell petrol station at Stacey Bushes. Photo: Kieron Theed

On Sunday, many petrol stations had fresh deliveries and the word spread like wildfire on social media, causing queues to form again.

Reader Kieron Theed caught the chaos on camera at the Shell garage at Stacey Bushes, and even took aerial shots to show the extent of the queue.

On Friday, Milton Keynes MP Ben Everitt had urged local people not to panic buy.

He said: "There is no shortage of fuel supply. There is plenty of fuel in big tanks at refineries and import

The Shell petrol station at Stacey Bushes

terminals. People should continue to buy fuel as normal and not panic buy."

Today Ben said: "There are global shortages of HGV drivers due to the pandemic but we are working to fix it.

He said the Government would provide a limited number of short-term visas in the run-up to to tackle HGV driver shortages. These include 5,000 HGV fuel tanker and food lorry drivers, he said.

"In the long-term we'll continue to work with the industry to build a resilient British workforce. We will train 4,000 new HGV drivers. MOD examiners will help increase testing capacity. One million letters will be sent to all HGV license holders."