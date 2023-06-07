A drunk driver caught driving a ride-on lawnmower down a dual carriageway between Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes in the middle of the night has been arrested.

Several members of the public called 999 after seeing the ride-on lawnmower with no lights and a flat tyre being ridden down the A4146 dual carriageway towards the city in the night (Tuesday/Wednesday).

Ambulance staff were so concerned that they drove behind the male rider with blue lights on, to warn other motorists.

The man was stopped and arrested in Bletchley

The mower was stopped in Bletchley and a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that “unsurprisingly, the rider was very drunk. He has been arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink and remains in police custody.”