Drunk driver rode lawnmower down dual carriageway between Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard in the middle of the night
A drunk driver caught driving a ride-on lawnmower down a dual carriageway between Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes in the middle of the night has been arrested.
Several members of the public called 999 after seeing the ride-on lawnmower with no lights and a flat tyre being ridden down the A4146 dual carriageway towards the city in the night (Tuesday/Wednesday).
Ambulance staff were so concerned that they drove behind the male rider with blue lights on, to warn other motorists.
The mower was stopped in Bletchley and a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that “unsurprisingly, the rider was very drunk. He has been arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink and remains in police custody.”
The spokesperson added: “In #MiltonKeynes we see weird and wonderful sights every day, but even then we are shocked by what we find sometimes.”