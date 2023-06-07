News you can trust since 1981
Drunk driver rode lawnmower down dual carriageway between Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard in the middle of the night

Ambulance staff were so concerned that they drove behind the rider with blue lights on, to warn other motorists
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

A drunk driver caught driving a ride-on lawnmower down a dual carriageway between Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes in the middle of the night has been arrested.

Several members of the public called 999 after seeing the ride-on lawnmower with no lights and a flat tyre being ridden down the A4146 dual carriageway towards the city in the night (Tuesday/Wednesday).

Ambulance staff were so concerned that they drove behind the male rider with blue lights on, to warn other motorists.

The man was stopped and arrested in Bletchley
The mower was stopped in Bletchley and a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that “unsurprisingly, the rider was very drunk. He has been arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink and remains in police custody.”

The spokesperson added: “In #MiltonKeynes we see weird and wonderful sights every day, but even then we are shocked by what we find sometimes.”