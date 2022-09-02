Dunstable man jailed after burglary and assault in Milton Keynes following online advert

As Nevin and the victim were negotiating a deal, Nevin entered the house uninvited, grabbed two mobile phones, pushed the victim and ran off.

Nevin got into a vehicle and the victim jumped in the boot which had been left open.

The vehicle stopped and Nevin got out and assaulted the victim, before making off.

Patrick Nevin has been jailed for burglary and assault

The court heard Nevin also burgled a Co-op store in Chalfont St Peter, on 12 May, 2020, stealing £2,000 worth of cigarettes.

Nevin, aged 26, of Grove Road, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of theft which occurred in the Bedfordshire area.

He was sentenced to two years’ and six months’ imprisonment, following a hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday (26/8).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a violent crime that left the victim with injuries needing hospital treatment.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to deal robustly with criminals who put our communities at risk and actively seek their prosecution.

“I hope Mr Nevin uses his time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions”.