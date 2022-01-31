Dying dog found on the streets of Milton Keynes is believed to belong to homeless person

YMCA residents have been hailed as heroes for helping a dog found dying on the street at Central Milton Keynes.

The small while staffie is believed to have belonged to a homeless person.

It was found abandoned near the YMCA building, unresponsive and laying next to a bush. It is suspected that she had somehow ingested poison.

Ashley Ward and his partner Amber, who live at the YMCA said: "We often sit out here on the grass to get some fresh air. When we came down for our evening walk we found the dog lying next to the bush."

They spent 20 minutes searching for the owners, to no avail, and in the meantime called the vets to ask for their help.

It is thought the dog belonged to one of the homeless residents of Milton Keynes, who had been seen earlier that day with her It's unclear how the two became separated, or how the dog had ingested something toxic.

"I called the MK vet group in Walnut Tree, but they couldn’t come out," said Ashley.

"I don’t drive so I had no way of getting her to the vets, they suggested I called Pets 2 Places who came out as soon as I called."

Pets 2 Places is a local pet taxi service provider, which has been helping the residents of Milton Keynes with their pets since 2014.

Owner Clare, who refused to take money for the call-out, said: "I get a lot of emergency calls so its not unusual for me to have to respond quickly. I was met by Ashley and his partner Amber who had been taking care of the dog whilst trying to find an owner and wait for me.

"I carry a stretcher on board as standard so it didn’t take long for us to get her in the vehicle. I deal with a lot of end of life emergencies so I knew

it was a life or death situation."

Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the little dog didn’t make it.

It is understood the owner has been informed and is understandably heartbroken about the loss.

Claire said: "I can't imagine how heartbroken her owner must be so my thoughts are with him at this difficult time. I know how much the homeless people of MK put their dogs above their own welfare."