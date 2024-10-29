Police have released an e-fit of a man following a road rage incident earlier this year in Milton Keynes, which led to the victim being assaulted.

The incident happened at 9.25am on August 25 after a man in a black Ford Transit cut in front of another vehicle on the A5, forcing them to pull over.

Police say the offender got out of his vehicle, before ripping a wing mirror off the victim’s vehicle and then punching the victim through the window.

The force is trying to identify the man in the e-fit, who is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim to medium build.

He was wearing a baseball cap, dark jogging bottoms and a block hooded top, and had a mousey blonde beard which was shorter at the sides and longer towards the front.

Staff Investigator Beth Willis said: “We are releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this assault, and we are still appealing for witnesses to this assault to please come forward. “Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash-cam, or if you live nearby and have a CCTV camera or a video doorbell, please check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via the 101 number quoting the reference 43240408400, report the details via the force’s website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.