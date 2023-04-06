Each GP in Milton Keynes has almost 3,000 patients to care for, shock figures reveal
No wonder it’s so hard to get an appointment
City councillors are demanding a recruitment drive for more GPs after their staggering workload has been revealed.
New analysis of NHS data shows there are an eye-watering 2,720 patients for every GP across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.
The problem is due to GP numbers falling nationally, and Liberal Democrat councillors are urging the government to take action.
They say every patient should be able to see their GP within seven days, or 24 hours in an emergency
A Lib Dem spokesman said: “At the last general election, the Conservatives promised to recruit more GPs, however today’s analysis reveals there are now almost 2,000 fewer fully qualified GPs in England compared to 2016.”
“Over the same period the number of GPs has fallen by 27 across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes.
Councillor Jane Carr, MK’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “We need a return to proper local health services that people can rely on.
"Communities in Milton Keynes just want strong health services, but years of neglect has caused a GP shortage crisis. The Tories have failed to deliver what they promised, and now residents are suffering, leaving them unable to see their local doctor when they need to.”
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey launched the party’s local election campaign last week with a pledge to recruit more GPs through increasing training places, a programme to retain experienced doctors and staff, and a recruitment drive to encourage those who’ve left the NHS to return.