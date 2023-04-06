Each GP in Milton Keynes has almost 3,000 patients to care for, shock figures reveal

City councillors are demanding a recruitment drive for more GPs after their staggering workload has been revealed.

New analysis of NHS data shows there are an eye-watering 2,720 patients for every GP across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The problem is due to GP numbers falling nationally, and Liberal Democrat councillors are urging the government to take action.

We need more GPs in Milton Keynes, say Lib Dem councillors

They say every patient should be able to see their GP within seven days, or 24 hours in an emergency

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “At the last general election, the Conservatives promised to recruit more GPs, however today’s analysis reveals there are now almost 2,000 fewer fully qualified GPs in England compared to 2016.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over the same period the number of GPs has fallen by 27 across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes.

Councillor Jane Carr, MK’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “We need a return to proper local health services that people can rely on.

"Communities in Milton Keynes just want strong health services, but years of neglect has caused a GP shortage crisis. The Tories have failed to deliver what they promised, and now residents are suffering, leaving them unable to see their local doctor when they need to.”