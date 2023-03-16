East West Rail: Bedford to Cambridge route via Milton Keynes to be announced in May

The route of a new rail link between Bedford and Cambridge will be confirmed in May, according to the new Budget.

Councils along the line will also share £15 million to develop economic growth plans around new stations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The £5 billion East West Rail project aims to connect Oxford and Cambridge, via Bletchley near Milton Keynes and Bedford.

The route for the East West Rail project is to be announced in May

A consultation about a proposed route closed in June 2021.

The current preferred option travels from Bedford, through the Sandy and St Neots area, into Cambourne and then enters Cambridge from the south through a new station at the city's biomedical campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year the Chancellor approved plans for a new £184 Cambridge South Station which would eventually sit on the East West Rail line.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the controversial rail line will “support further growth in life sciences and other high-productivity sectors” in the region by connecting businesses and talent.

The document states: "East West Rail - the rail line joining Oxford and Cambridge - will support further growth in life sciences and other high-productivity sectors across the region, connecting businesses and talent.

"In May, the government will confirm the route for the new Bedford-Cambridge section, and will provide capacity funding to support local authorities to develop their plans for strategic economic growth around new stations."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Campaigners, including the The Protect Poets group in Bedford, have previously opposed to the project with concerns over whether their houses will be demolished by the new route.