Easter holiday activity programme launched for Milton Keynes schoolchildren

Schoolchildren in Milton Keynes can apply for a free activity programme set for the upcoming Easter holidays.

Action4Youth is running excitement-filled days out which include food and activities at The Caldecotte Xperience.

Running for 10 days from 4-9pm between 3-14 April. A total of 40 places are available every day for 8-16 year olds. Every session includes a hot meal and is free for eligible young people. There are multiple different activities available in attempt to appeal to everyone’s tastes.

climbing high

Also included in this year’s slate are daily cooking sessions.

Among the activities Milton Keynes children will get to try their hand at is climbing, high ropes, water zorbing, caving, canoeing, sailing, bushcraft and archery.

A timetable has been produced to show which activities will be on at what time.

At the outdoor adventure park children can also enjoy water sport activities. Instructors are trained to support young people with special needs.

This holiday provision is for children who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Bucks-based charity Action4Youth also runs an inspiration programme aimed at building young people’s life and leadership skills. It also runs national projects locally like the National Citizen Service and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Many participants are signposted to other Action4Youth programmes on a pathway to opportunities they did not believe were possible through disadvantage or disability.