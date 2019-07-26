Eat, drink and dance the night away to help Milton Keynes' new Cancer Centre

People are invited to dance the night away to help the new Cancer Centre at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The hospital charity is staging a special Gala Ball in September to boost its £2.5m Cancer Centre Appeal.

MK's new cancer centre

To be held the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Stadium MK, the ball will feature “delicious” food and wine, as well as magicians, photo booths and live entertainment.

It will be the flagship event for the appeal, which has seen the Milton Keynes community come together to raise funds for the new centre.

Currently being built at the hospital site, the centre will be a “spacious, bright and welcoming” place for local people undergoing cancer treatment cancer and their families.

It will have a chemotherapy area, an information and support suite, a 24-bed inpatient ward, break out areas and a complementary therapy room - all set within landscaped gardens and a calming environment.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes said: “The ball is about raising money to transform cancer care in our region, but we also want to make sure everyone has a fantastic time!”.

Tickets can be bought directly via the charity’s website.