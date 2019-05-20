Eco-warriors clean up 200kg of rubbish in Milton Keynes

The Cranswick's Waste Warriors helped collect more than 200kg of rubbish from green spaces in Milton Keynes

As part of Cranswick’s ongoing biodiversity plans, the team focused on clearing the fields around Cranswick’s Milton Keynes site and making sure wildlife can thrive.

News

A spokesman said: "Not only did they collect rubbish but they also installed bird boxes, bat boxes, bug houses and scattered bags of wildflower seeds to attract local bees, bugs and butterflies all around the green areas that surround the site."

The Waste Warriors programme is made up of volunteers from across the business – called Changemakers – who are committed to rolling out and testing new ideas and sustainability initiatives.

For more details on Cranswick’s pioneering Second Nature strategy, please click here - https://cranswick.plc.uk/taking-responsibility/sustainability

News

News