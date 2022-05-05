Ed Miliband visits new supersized and eco-friendly council homes in Milton Keynes

The homes, which have four or five bedroom apiece, have recently been completed on Talland Avenue on Fishermead,

They are built to the highest eco-friendly specifications to help the new tenant reduce their energy bills.

The climate-saving measure include an air source heat pumps, energy-efficient appliances, water butts and an EV charging point.

Ed Miliband with Cllrs Pete Marland and Emily Darlington outside the new homes

Mr Miliband MP, Shadow Secretary for Climate Change & Net Zero toured one of the properties and was so impressed that he praised MK Council on his Twitter account, which has 776,000 followers.

He applauded the council’s “brilliant” work and stated: “They’re building new council homes, and they’re also insulating existing council homes, and this is so important because it is cutting bills for families at a time when so many people are facing an energy bill crisis.”

Labour-Led Milton Keynes Council has committed to the biggest council housebuilding programme in a generation, with the focus being on sustainable principles that boost energy efficiency and conserve resources. This, in turn, will save families hundreds of pounds on their energy bills, they say.

The council has pledged to insulate 1,500 council properties by 2024 to increase energy efficiency, while also providing £250,000 in financial support for low-income families who cannot pay their energy bills.

The new council homes in Talland Avenue, Fishermead

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “MK Labour is committed to ensuring every household has a safe, warm place they can call home. Our eco-conscious council housebuilding programme, coupled with our plans to insulate hundreds of existing homes, will mean families have more money in their pocket.”

He added. “MK Labour will continue to provide vital support for those that need it the most, all while helping MK become the greenest city in the world.”

The Talland Avenue houses are designed to accommodate larger families in the borough.