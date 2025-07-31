Effects of doctors' strike could continue to be felt in Milton Keynes, warns health boss

City patients thanked for using NHS services appropriately during doctors’ strike – but warned that the knock-on effects could continue to cause problems.

Dr Andrew Rochford, chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, has announced it will take time for things to get back to normal following the strike’s conclusion on Wednesday July 30.

And he has said that disruption caused by the action could continue to affect local patient care for the next few days.

Dr Rochford also thanked the overwhelming majority of patients who heeded his earlier plea to use NHS services wisely, with the NHS 111 telephone line, its online counterpart, general practices and pharmacies all experiencing busier days than usual. This allowed local hospitals to concentrate on providing care to those patients who most needed it.

BLMK head Dr Andrew Rochford

He said: “Patients should be aware that, despite doctors’ return to work, we may continue to feel the effects of the strike. We will continue to do everything in our power to minimise disruption and prevent harm to patients.

“I’d like to thank senior clinicians who stepped in to cover gaps in the rota, and all local people for choosing the right services for them while the strike was taking place. We know that some patients have experienced delays in admissions and discharges, as well as postponed operations, and I am sorry to everyone who has been affected.

“Please continue to use NHS 111 by phone or online, your local pharmacist, or your local practice for advice and support.”