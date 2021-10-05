Effort required to see a GP in Milton Keynes is 'getting beyond a joke' say angry patients

Increasing numbers of frustrated patients are taking to social media to complain about how difficult it is to see a GP face to face in Milton Keynes.

And their complaints coincide with a call by local councillors for the government to "get a grip" on falling GP numbers in the region.

Figures show the rate of face-to-face GP consultations in England has changed little since the Covid lockdown, with thousands of people having to describe their ailments over the phone instead.

Face-to-face appointments with a GP are difficult to obtain in MK

In August, the first full month since the ending of restrictions, just 58% patients were seen face-to-face. This compares to more than 80% before the pandemic.

Many GP surgeries tell callers they are "booked up" for weeks, and at times even getting a phone consultation is difficult, say patients.

"This situation is beyond a joke now. People cannot get through to doctors who are refusing to return to their practices." said one man.

"I have spent almost the entirety of two days trying to get through to doctors. I dread to think what the cancer rates are going to be," he added.

Surgeries blame a chronic shortage of GPs

Another patient said: "Women are getting smear test letters through and many are not going to have them due to not being able to get through.

"I had to hang up after three hours on hold to speak to a receptionist yesterday and I've seen on social media this seems to be the case for most people."

One patient, after struggling to get through on the phone, turned up at his surgery to make an appointment.

"I was made to feel like a criminal," he said.

Nationally, A&E doctors have reported higher numbers of people turning up for emergency care at hospitals because they were unable to be seen by their GP.

One MK mum said: "My young son had a nasty ear infection. He's had them before, so I knew he needed treatment and probably antibiotics. I called and called my GP surgery but they insisted there were no appointments available, even phone consultations.

"I was told to call at 8am the next morning. But when I did this, the line was constantly engaged for an hour. I finally got through, only to be told by the receptionist that all the phone appointments had gone for the day and I should take my son to the emergency centre at the hospital if he needed to be seen.

"By now, he was in severe pain. I waited for hours at hospital to be given a bottle of antibiotic medicine, which my GP could have prescribed that in minutes....The whole system is crazy at the moment."

Emergency care doctors report the lack of GP access has a knock-on effect on A&E departments and is a key factor in high numbers turning up at hospitals for care.

GPs say the problems are caused by rising demand and also shortages of staff. Figures show the number of full-time GPs has fallen by 7% in the past five years - and this is despite a government drive to increase numbers.

Meanwhile the Covid vaccination programme, coupled with rising demand from people needing support as they been forced to wait longer for hospital treatment, has resulted in an increased workload for all surgeries.

Local Labour and Lib Dem councillors who form the Milton Keynes Progressive Alliance are this week calling on the government to do more about the GP shortage.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for adults, housing and healthy communities, said: “The Tory government have failed to increase GP numbers in Milton Keynes, making it hard to get an appointment when you need one.”

“This is not a new issue, or one just brought about because of Covid. This has been an issue for years, and it is massively impacting people’s health and wait times in Milton Keynes.”

During August, while 39% of face-to-face appointments were booked for the same day, 57% of appointments in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area were booked for between one day or 28 days’ time.

Around 5% of appointments were booked for more than 28 days away.

Councillor Jane Carr, Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for tackling inequalities and child poverty, said: “The government needs to get a grip on these falling numbers, so that GPs are no longer struggling with a ridiculous workload, and so that the residents of Milton Keynes get the quality of care they deserve.”

Meanwhile, last month GP leaders accused health minister Sajid Javid of being out of touch with reality after he told MPs it was time GPs offered face-to-face appointments to anyone who wants one now Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Royal College of General Practitioners chair Professor Martin Marshall told GPonline: "The real issue here is not about face-to-face consultations, but the chronic shortage of GPs caused by a decade of under-investment in the family doctor service by successive governments."

He added: "We need the secretary of state to ensure that the government urgently delivers on its election manifesto promise of 6,000 additional GPs and 26,000 extra members of the wider practice team. We also need initiatives to reduce bureaucratic burdens and prevent more GPs from burning out and leaving the profession.