Eight fire crews tackled a blaze at a landscaping business near Woburn Sands, which broke out in the early hours of Friday August 22.

Firefighters were called to a single storey detached commercial building belonging to Turney Landscapes, on Cranfield Road, between Woburn Sands and Wavendon, at around 12.15am.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the building was around 90 per cent damaged by fire, and 100 per cent affected by smoke.

The business’s finance manager Anand Rai told the BBC: "We still don't know the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

"It will take some time to take the business into normality."

At the height of the blaze crews from Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Buckingham and High Wycombe, supported by two each from West Ashland and Aylesbury were in attendance.

They were supported by water carriers based at Kempston and Princes Risborough, and a turntable ladder from West Ashland.

The building, which measured 20 metres by 30 metres and contained five individual units was alight when firefighters arrived.

An acetylene cylinder was located within one of the units, and was monitored and cooled by firefighters.

Crews used a turntable ladder, two main jets, a hose reel jet, six sets of breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the incident.

Thames Valley Police also attended to manage a scene cordon and close four roads, which have since been reopened, to enable the fire service to establish a water shuttle.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day to monitor and damp down any hotspots.

