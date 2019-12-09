Eight firefighters search canal in Milton Keynes for a missing dog

Firefighters wearing drysuits took to the water in the dark to search for a missing dog - not realising it has trotted home to its owner.

The crews used a rescue sled to scour a 300-metre stretch of the Grand Union Canal for a dog reported to have gone missing near Nightingale Crescent in Bradville.

The Water Rescue boat

The Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell, one appliance and crew from Great Holm and two officers were called to the scene at 7.38pm.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The search was called off after an hour when it was reported that the dog was back with its owner."