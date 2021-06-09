Eight firefighters turn out to rescue a CROW in Miton Keynes

Two fire engines and eight firefighters turned out to help rescue a crow stuck in netting last night.

The call came in at 7.30pm yesterday that the bird was trapped in builders' netting covering a third-storey roof on a property in Stony Stratford High Street.

The RSPCA had been called and needed help reaching the crow.

The crow was released uninjured

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.

Firefighters used a turntable ladder and a 13.5-metre ladder to release the bird.