Eight firefighters turn out to rescue a CROW in Miton Keynes
The bird was trapped in netting
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 12:16 pm
Two fire engines and eight firefighters turned out to help rescue a crow stuck in netting last night.
The call came in at 7.30pm yesterday that the bird was trapped in builders' netting covering a third-storey roof on a property in Stony Stratford High Street.
The RSPCA had been called and needed help reaching the crow.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.
Firefighters used a turntable ladder and a 13.5-metre ladder to release the bird.
He was fortunately uninjured and released.