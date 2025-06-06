Here are eight suggestions of a range of activities and places you can take your dad - there should be something here for all fathers!
1. Gullivers Land
Adults go free at the theme park in Milton Keynes over Father’s Day weekend - June 14 and 15. There are plenty of rides, shows and attractions that all the family, especially dads, can enjoy. This offer is valid when accompanied by at least one full paying child. Photo: Jane Russell
2. 2. Father's Day Portrait Fun
You can create a beautiful portrait of your dad at an event in Midsummer’s Place on Saturday June 14. Illustrator Maria Christania leads the free session, between 11am and 4pm, guiding children through the process of creating a portrait of their fathers. It takes place on the boulevard between Wingstop and Leon. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Father's Day Market
A Father’s Day Market hosted by Eat Street Milton Keynes is taking place at Milton Keynes Discovery Centre on Sunday June 15. The market, which features street food, drink and music takes place at the Discovery Centre in Bradwell Abbey between 11am and 4pm. Photo: Google Street View
4. Father's Day at Fourteen Sky Bar and Restaurant
Fourteen Sky Bar and Restaurant, located on Marlborough Gate in the centre of Milton Keynes has a special Father’s Day menu, with three courses available for £50 per person for adults and £25 per person for kids Photo: Google Street View