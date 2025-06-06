Eight ideas for how to treat your dad on Father’s Day in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:03 BST
With Father’s Day just over a week away, we’ve been looking at ways you can spoil your dad on the big day.

Here are eight suggestions of a range of activities and places you can take your dad - there should be something here for all fathers!

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Adults go free at the theme park in Milton Keynes over Father’s Day weekend - June 14 and 15. There are plenty of rides, shows and attractions that all the family, especially dads, can enjoy. This offer is valid when accompanied by at least one full paying child.

1. Gullivers Land

Adults go free at the theme park in Milton Keynes over Father’s Day weekend - June 14 and 15. There are plenty of rides, shows and attractions that all the family, especially dads, can enjoy. This offer is valid when accompanied by at least one full paying child. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
You can create a beautiful portrait of your dad at an event in Midsummer’s Place on Saturday June 14. Illustrator Maria Christania leads the free session, between 11am and 4pm, guiding children through the process of creating a portrait of their fathers. It takes place on the boulevard between Wingstop and Leon.

2. 2. Father's Day Portrait Fun

You can create a beautiful portrait of your dad at an event in Midsummer’s Place on Saturday June 14. Illustrator Maria Christania leads the free session, between 11am and 4pm, guiding children through the process of creating a portrait of their fathers. It takes place on the boulevard between Wingstop and Leon. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A Father’s Day Market hosted by Eat Street Milton Keynes is taking place at Milton Keynes Discovery Centre on Sunday June 15. The market, which features street food, drink and music takes place at the Discovery Centre in Bradwell Abbey between 11am and 4pm.

3. Father's Day Market

A Father’s Day Market hosted by Eat Street Milton Keynes is taking place at Milton Keynes Discovery Centre on Sunday June 15. The market, which features street food, drink and music takes place at the Discovery Centre in Bradwell Abbey between 11am and 4pm. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Fourteen Sky Bar and Restaurant, located on Marlborough Gate in the centre of Milton Keynes has a special Father’s Day menu, with three courses available for £50 per person for adults and £25 per person for kids

4. Father's Day at Fourteen Sky Bar and Restaurant

Fourteen Sky Bar and Restaurant, located on Marlborough Gate in the centre of Milton Keynes has a special Father’s Day menu, with three courses available for £50 per person for adults and £25 per person for kids Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice