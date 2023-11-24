They were remanded in custody until the New Year

Eight men, 6 of them from Milton Keynes have been charged with a drug offence

Eight men have been charged with a drugs offence in Milton Keynes, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Festim Pisli, aged 34, of Hale Avenue, Stony Stratford, Mevlan Pisli, aged 38, of Barnsbury Gardens, Newport Pagnell, Zeqir Pisli, aged 29, of Aylesbury Street, Wolverton, Arnaldo Dedja, aged 32, of James Walton View, Sheffield, Leonsio Cara, aged 27, of Vyne Crescent, Great Holm, Milton Keynes,

Burim Selita aged 26, of Palmers Road, London, Laers Katana, aged 21, of Culmstock Close, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes

and Jozef Perzefi, aged 20, of Glazier Drive, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes, were all charged with one count of conspiracy to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine, on Wednesday (22/11).

The charge relates to warrants that were executed on Tuesday (21/11) in Milton Keynes.