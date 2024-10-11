Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over the years the Milton Keynes area has been a popular destination for the filming of movies and TV programmes -here we look at a few famous, and some less well-known, that have been based in and around the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Around 18 minutes of the 1986 action film starring Christopher Reeve as Superman were shot in Milton Keynes.

The fourth edition of the film franchise saw Superman attempt to destroy all nuclear weapons, however it did not receive favourable reviews from critics, who described it as one of the worst superhero sequels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A still image from a scene in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, filmed at Milton Keynes Station Plaza

Film-maker Richard ReDomenici reshot footage in the same locations 30 years after its original release, including the Avebury building and Milton Keynes Station, and remarked how little it had changed.

Enigma

The 2001 film starred Dougray Scott as Thomas Jericho and Kate Winslet as Hester Wallace, and followed a young genius racing against time to crack an enemy code and solving a mystery that surrounded a woman he loved.

Although you may expect scenes for this to be filmed at Bletchley Park, due to it being a busy, working area, filming instead took place at Chicheley Hall in Newport Pagnell.

A still from the film Night of the Big Heat, which was shot at The Swan Inn pub in Milton Keynes

Lust

This 2007 film is only three minutes long and is written, directed by and stars Jason Impey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is described as a steamy, erotically charged short horror film, and is reportedly set in a field just outside Milton Keynes.

The Flower of Gloster

This 1960s children’s TV drama followed a boy, along with his sister and brother as they piloted a canal narrow boat from north-east Wales to London.

It starred Richard O’Callaghan as Richard Doherty, Elizabeth Doherty as herself and Michael Doherty as himself, with its Milton Keynes locations during the series including Cosgrove, Fenny Stratford, Simpson, Woburn and Woburn Park.

Space Station Milton Keynes

This 1985 fantasy drama followed Maria (Sunshine), played by Penny Murray, as she came from Northamptonshire to live with her foster parents in the then futuristic town of Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It featured as part of the Screen Two series on BBC Two, and was reportedly only transmitted once on the channel, in March of that year.

Locations include the Peace Pagoda, Willen Lake and Middleton Hall, with the main location the former Homeworld 81 housing exhibition site in Bradwell Common.

Withnail & I

This 1987 comedy film was written and directed by Bruce Robinson, and was about two substance-abusing, unemployed actors who retreated to the countryside for a holiday that turned out to be a disaster.

It starred Richard E Grant, Paul McGann and Richard Griffiths and was partially shot at The Crown pub in Stony Stratford, which acted as the King Henry pub in the movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Meaning of Life

This 1983 Monty Python comedy looked at the stages of life in a unique and comical way.

The film, which starred John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle, was partly shot at Chicheley Hall in Newport Pagnell - and was certainly a very different movie to Enigma, which we mentioned earlier!

Night of the Big Heat

This 1967 horror thriller stars Christopher Lee, Patrick Allen and Peter Cushing, with the plot surrounding an uncommon heatwave.

The film was also known as The Island of the Burning Damned in the United States, and revolved entirely around The Swan Inn pub in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Lee the movie was shot entirely in the middle of winter, with the cast covered in glycerin to create the illusion of heavy sweat, and suffering from wearing light clothes in freezing conditions.