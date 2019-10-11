Milton Keynes creepy stories.

Eight of the darkest ghost stories from Milton Keynes history

Do you remember any of these ghost stories from your childhood?

Obviously, ghosts don't exist, but here are eight of the creepiest stories from Milton Keynes history.

The family who lived here heard loud bangs and scrapes coming from abandoned upstairs rooms. A wardrobe opened by itself, and chairs rearranged themselves.

1. Haunted house on Vicarage Road (1970s)

The family who lived here heard loud bangs and scrapes coming from abandoned upstairs rooms. A wardrobe opened by itself, and chairs rearranged themselves.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Woughton on the Green, a former hideout for Dick Turpin, has been the location of many sightings of his dark horse Black Bess.

2. Black Bess

Woughton on the Green, a former hideout for Dick Turpin, has been the location of many sightings of his dark horse Black Bess.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Ghostly centurions are said to march along Watling street at night, knee-deep in the tarmac as though their feet are falling on the Roman road beneath.

3. Roman Soldiers

Ghostly centurions are said to march along Watling street at night, knee-deep in the tarmac as though their feet are falling on the Roman road beneath.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The mill is haunted by the daughter of the miller who committed suicide in 1685 after her lover was murdered by a jealous rival.

4. Bradwell Windmill

The mill is haunted by the daughter of the miller who committed suicide in 1685 after her lover was murdered by a jealous rival.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2