Eight of the darkest ghost stories from Milton Keynes history Do you remember any of these ghost stories from your childhood? Obviously, ghosts don't exist, but here are eight of the creepiest stories from Milton Keynes history. 1. Haunted house on Vicarage Road (1970s) The family who lived here heard loud bangs and scrapes coming from abandoned upstairs rooms. A wardrobe opened by itself, and chairs rearranged themselves. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Black Bess Woughton on the Green, a former hideout for Dick Turpin, has been the location of many sightings of his dark horse Black Bess. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 3. Roman Soldiers Ghostly centurions are said to march along Watling street at night, knee-deep in the tarmac as though their feet are falling on the Roman road beneath. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 4. Bradwell Windmill The mill is haunted by the daughter of the miller who committed suicide in 1685 after her lover was murdered by a jealous rival. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2