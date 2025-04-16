To complete your day out, we have also included a suggestion of somewhere close by that offers a Sunday roast, so you can enjoy a hearty meal after your walking endeavours!

If you have any suggestions please let us know in the comments, otherwise get booking your tables and planning your routes!

1 . Aspley Woods and Aspley Guise Aspley Woods covers 326 hectares of mainly conifer plantation woodland with some areas of semi-ancient natural woodland, and is located between Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Aspley Guise. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . The Anchor, Aspley Guise.jpg You can follow your Aspley Woods walk with lunch at The Anchor pub located at 10 The Square in Aspley Guise. The pub has a special Easter menu this year with Easter roast options including beef, pork, lamb and Norfolk turkey. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Grand Union Canal The Grand Union Canal provides miles of waterside paths that offer the perfect spot for leisurely walking and cycling. The canal enters Milton Keynes at The Ouse Valley Park in Old Wolverton and snakes through the east side of the city. Photo: Destination Milton Keynes Photo Sales

4 . The Navigation Inn An ideal spot for lunch after a canalside walk is The Navigation Inn at Cosgrove, which overlooks The Grand Union Canal and surrounding countryside. Its Sunday menu includes roast options of a slow-roasted sirloin of beef, porchetta and thyme-roasted chicken Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales