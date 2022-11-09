Elderly residents at a city care home have created an incredible display of poppies from unwanted plastic bottles.

Everyone at the Milton Court assisited living facilty on Kents Hill has spent weeks collecting bottles to get the display finished in time for Remembrance Day.

Residents cut the plastic into shapes, then paint them red with a black centre.

The poppy display is stunning

The hundreds of poppies have been fixed onto netting, which has been draped over the entrance of the Kent Hill building. They were also used to make special poppy wreaths to decorate the gates.

“The display has such an impact as you drive past and we have had lots of comments from neighbours,” said a spokesman.

She added: “We have also been developing community links and had children in from a local school to talk to our residents about life during the blitz, rationing and what it was like being an evacuee.”

The plastic bottles are cut up into shapes, which are then painted

