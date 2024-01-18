A man has been arrested for dangerous driving and drug driving

A collision which led to a busy road being closed fr hours yesterday (Wednesday) sadly led to the death of an elderly cyclist.

The 74-year-old man died at the scene on Marsh End Road in Newport Pagnell shortly after 9am.

He was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes-Benz C Class, say police. His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

A 27-year-old man from Brent in London was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug-driving. He has been released on police bail until 15 April.

The incident led to Marsh End Road being closed for several hours between the junction of Green Park and Broad Street while police officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Milton Keynes City Council put out a notice for an emergency road closure. Drivers were asked to avoid the area but the closure caused chaos throughout the town.

Police are today appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“There were lots of people helping at the scene and many provided their details to police officers and other emergency service personnel, which we are grateful for.

“I would please ask for any witnesses to the collision or the vehicles involved prior to it, who have not yet provided a written statement, to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers with a dash-camera who were in the area at the time, as well as anyone with CCTV cameras or video doorbells in the area, to check their recordings and let us know if they have captured anything that could help our investigation.