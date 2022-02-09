Elderly people receive robotic pets to keep them happy in Milton Keynes care home

A Milton Keynes care home has received two robotic pets as a donation from a community group.

MHA Westbury Grange in Newport Pagnell received the furry creatures, a cat and dog, as a donation from community group Friends of Milton Keynes.

The group raises money by hosting fundraising events across Milton Keynes and at the cafe at Milton Keynes Hospital, with the profits being donated to the charity.

The robotic pets being delivered to the care home

Westbury Grange, which provides residential dementia and general nursing care for 45 residents, now has seven robotic pets in total.

They cost around £120 each and are a huge hit amongst those living with dementia, replicating just what a real life pet would do.

Home manager Julie Roche said: “It was out of the blue one day when our activities coordinator Sophie got a call from the Friends of Milton Keynes and Community who told us what they would like to do.

“They mentioned that they want to support local services in the area by giving back to them and we were more than happy to accept.

“The group mentioned they had heard about the robotic pets and how beneficial they were for those living in dementia. Previously I had bought some robotic pets and they proved to be a big hit with our residents, so to have a couple more is a huge help.