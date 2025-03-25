Elderly sick hamster found dumped next to bin in Milton Keynes makes remarkable progress

A sick and elderly hamster dumped by a bin is fighting his way back to health against all odds.

The tiny creature, who has aptly been named Stig, was almost bald due to severe mange and very underweight.

He was found last month in a grubby cage next to communal bins on Troutbeck, Peartree Bridge, by a member of the public and collected by the RSPCA.

The charity, whose experts were amazed he survived the chilly weather outdoors, promptly treated him for his fur loss and put him on a nutritious weight-gaining diet.

Stig has a hearty appetitie now and is living in the lap of luxury

They took him into the care of Hartwells Homeless Small Animal Sanctuary, where he’s showed steady improvement – and a very healthy appetite. His fur his growing back and he is gaining weight.

Louise Norman. who runs the sanctuary, said: “We believe he is quite elderly as he tends to only dotter around in his cage but his personality is starting to shine through, which is lovely to see as he was so shut down when he first arrived.”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rebecca Frost said: “It is heartbreaking to think that this poor little hamster was just left abandoned by some bins and treated like rubbish. “Thankfully he was found and we are grateful to Louise for taking him in and I am sure he will continue to improve under her care.” She added: “I am appealing to anyone who has information about this hamster to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 1456073.”

