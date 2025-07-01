Electric car ends up on roof after late-night crash in Milton Keynes
The incident took place on Saxon Gate East in Central Milton Keynes at around 12.30am on Tuesday July 1.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the scene and reported that the car had overturned following a road traffic collision.
No passengers were trapped, and were all out of the vehicle when the fire service arrived.
Firefighters carried out precautionary checks on the vehicle’s battery.
Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
