Electric car ends up on roof after late-night crash in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:15 BST
Bucks Fire and Rescue attended the scene after an electric car overturned in a crash in the early hours of the morning in Central Milton Keynesplaceholder image
Bucks Fire and Rescue attended the scene after an electric car overturned in a crash in the early hours of the morning in Central Milton Keynes
An electric car ended up on its roof after a crash in Milton Keynes in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place on Saxon Gate East in Central Milton Keynes at around 12.30am on Tuesday July 1.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the scene and reported that the car had overturned following a road traffic collision.

No passengers were trapped, and were all out of the vehicle when the fire service arrived.

Firefighters carried out precautionary checks on the vehicle’s battery.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

