Electric scooter catches fire in Milton Keynes

A fire engine and crew rushed to Beaverbrook Court in Bletchley on Saturday afternoon after the members of the public reported the blaze.

They fire started in the battery of the scooter and it had burnt out when the firefighters arrived.

The firefighters removed the batteries using electric gloves and a thermal imaging camera.

It is not known whether the e-scooter was part of MK’s hire fleet or privately owned.

Apart from that, it was a quiet Jubilee Bank holiday for Bucks Fire and Rescue’s Milton Keynes crews, who are based at West Ashland.

Their only other call out was to deal with flooding caused by a bathroom leak caused by a shower fitting in a house on Walnut Tree at 9.17am on Monday morning.