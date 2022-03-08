Electric scooter causes house fire in Milton Keynes

Two fire crews were called out to an electric scooter that caught fire in MK at 9.15 this morning.

The scooter was in a kitchen on the ground floor of a house in North Street, New Bradwell.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.

