Electric scooter causes house fire in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called to deal with it this morning
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:04 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:06 pm
Two fire crews were called out to an electric scooter that caught fire in MK at 9.15 this morning.
The scooter was in a kitchen on the ground floor of a house in North Street, New Bradwell.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.
The crews also carried out a Fire and Wellness check on the house and occupants.