Electric scooter firm Lime launches more powerful new e-bikes to hire in Milton Keynes

As Lime celebrates one million e-scooter rides in MK, it has this week launched a fleet of powerful new Gen4 e-bikes for local people to borrow.

The green and white machines feature significant upgrades that make them one of the best shared e-bikes available globally, says the company.

Capable of speeds up to 20mph, they feature interchangeable swappable batteries, better acceleration, increased power to help riders easily climb hills, and even a special holder for mobile phones.

Lime launched their now-famous green and white e-scooters in MK three years ago with the aim of providing a low cost and sustainable green transport option for local people.

Since then, MK residents have travelled more than 1.1 million miles on the e-scooters - the equivalent of travelling to the moon and back twice over.

This year Lime has seen a 95% increase in e-scooter trips completed compared to the same time last year. Locals have also saved 532,406.2 kg of CO2 as they embrace the shared transport option.

Last October Lime branched out into e-bike hire in MK. Now, building on this success, they are introducing the new Gen4 e-bikes.

Their automatic two-speed transmission eliminates the prior generation’s gears for easier acceleration and smoother ride, while the phone holder allows riders to easily navigate and follow directions without having to stop and look at their phones. They have scooter-style handle bars to easily identify the Lime brand.

Lime charges a fixed rate (£1.00) to unlock an e-bike or e-scooter and then 20p per minute to ride. Average journeys cost between £3.50 to £4.50.

You can hire the e-scooters or e-bikes through the Lime app, which can be downloaded here.

Milton Keynes residents can sign up for Lime Access, a service offering eligible riders, including key workers, students and job seekers a discount on all rides.

Alice Pleasant, Public Affairs Manager at Lime said: “Since launching in Milton Keynes, Lime has become an integral transport option for many residents as they commute, run errands and look to connect with friends.

"We’re always looking to encourage more UK riders to embrace affordable and sustainable transport options, and this milestone is evidence that the public’s mindset towards eco-friendly transport is changing and heading in a positive direction.

"Working with Milton Keynes City Council, we will continue to provide and encourage these options as we look to motivate more people out of cars for journeys under five miles.”

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Markley, Cabinet member for Climate Action and Sustainability at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “It’s positive to see so many people embracing alternative and more sustainable ways to travel. We’ll continue our work to give residents greener ways to get around.”

Lime continues to work closely with the council to ensure that its service provides a safe and sustainable option for both riders and pedestrians in the area.