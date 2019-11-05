Elephant invasion in Milton Keynes remembered 50 years on

Almost 50 years ago to the day, there was an invasion of elephants in Bletchley when the circus came to town.

Members of the public flocked to see the elephants from Robert Brothers Circus as they were paraded through the town in November 1972.

When elephants came to town, November 1972

These photos, courtesy of Living Archive, were taken during the remarkable visit.

Robert Brothers visited the town every year during the late 1960s and early 1970s and the shows took place under a big top in Market Fields.

Living Archive collects, preserves and shares the history and heritage of Milton Keynes.

The community project was conceived as an antidote to the assertion that ‘new towns have no history’, and nurtured by the belief that ‘everybody has a story to tell’.

The Robert Brothers Circus

It has recorded, archived and celebrated the unique history of residents’ lives and sense of place

You can view more on the website.