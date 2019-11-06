Elf Dash at Gulliver's is coming back in Milton Keynes

Now's the chance book your place at this year's Elf Dash at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes.

The annual festive-themed fun run is taking place on Sunday, December 1.

Last year's fun run

Last year more than 100 participants jogged, walked and ran the mile-long course to raise money for Dreams Come True Charity.

"Our Elf Dash is one of the highlights of the Gulliver's Festive calendar" Said Dean Kimberley, director of Guest Services at Gulliver's.

"It is a great way to start the season, with families getting outside and active, spending quality time together. The Elf Dash is something people of all ages and abilities can do at their own pace, whilst also raising money for a worthy cause.

Festive outfits are definitely encouraged, the Gulliver's team are looking forward to seeing lots of elf hats and Christmas jumpers!"

Dreams Come True Charity is dedicated to helping children and young people with serious and life-limiting conditions fulfil a dream.

Timings

9:30am - Registration

10am - Elf Dash begins (1 mile)

10:30am - Theme park entry

Tickets for the Elf Dash MUST be pre-booked online, spaces are very limited.

Each participant will also gain a medal for taking part in the race. Entry to the theme park when not taking place in the Elf Dash starts at £19.95 per adult during the festive period.

To book visit: www.gulliversfun.co.uk