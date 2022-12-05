'Elf on the Shelf' company finds new home in Milton Keynes warehouse just in time for Christmas

The company behind the famous Elf on the Shelf has found a new home in MK in time for Christmas

Well-known festive gifts specialist The Elf Store needed larger premises due to increased demand for its products.

Today (Monday) commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond have announced the company has agreed a five-year lease on a 5,850 sq ft warehouse unit at TORC:MK in Chippenham Drive on Kingston.

The Elf on the Shelf

They have upsized from a smaller adjacent unit, which they have grown out of.

The Elf Store’s Christmas-related products include advent calendars, board games, letters to Santa, blankets, cushions, party packs, books, Santa’s Scout elves and accessories.

Andrew Dudley from Kirkby Diamond in Milton Keynes said: “The Elf Store is the UK provider of all ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ merchandise which is incredibly popular with children over the Christmas period. The company previously occupied a smaller unit but needed more space to accommodate increased stock holding.

“When unit 10 became available we entered into discussions with them and let the unit on behalf of our client at a rent that sets a new record for the estate.”

The Elf Store's new home in MK

Toby Spoerer, of The Elf Store, said: “We would like to thank Andrew Dudley and his team at Kirkby Diamond for helping facilitate our move into larger premises before the Christmas period.”

The Elf on the Shelf tradition starte in 2005 when Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell self-published the book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” along with a special box with a small Scout Elf inside

The Elf Store started producing the merchandise and has never looked back.

The company’s new home has eight-metre internal height clearance, a surface level loading door, high quality offices and allocated parking.

TORC:MK is a modern industrial estate constructed in 2006 and is suitable for a range of companies.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Borehamwood and Bedford, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.