The star of one of the most widely-read children’s book series of all time is coming to MK this summer.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is taking up temporary residence at Gulliver’s Land to meet and greet young visitords.

Young fans can meet Elmer throughout August and have their photo taken with him.

The multi-coloured character was created by author David McKee and the 44 books in the series are published by Andersen Press.

Elmer the elephant can be seen at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with David and Andersen Press to welcome such a popular character to the Gulliver’s family. The Elmer books promote inclusivity and friendship, themes that have resonated with millions of young readers around the world, and these are themes that mean so much to everyone at Gulliver’s.

“It’s particularly special to have Elmer with us during 2024, as it is a major milestone for both Elmer and Gulliver’s Land – Elmer is celebrating his 35th birthday, while it is 25 years since we first opened our doors.”

Families visiting Gulliver’s Land have more than 50 rides and attractions to enjoy, including The Runaway Train, The Jungle River Ride, and the Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum. The theme park also boasts having Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park which is adjacent to the resort.

Those adventure-seekers looking to turn their time at Gulliver’s Land into an overnight stay can take advantage of a range of fantastic accommodation options, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes opened in 1999 – the third of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts across the UK.

