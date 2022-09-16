Emergency appeal launched in Milton Keynes in response to cost of living crisis

Milton Keynes Community Foundation has launched an emergency fundraising appeal in response to the Cost of Living crisis.

Along with its Surviving Winter appeal, The Cost o Living Crisis Appeal has been set up to help with the relief of energy price increases, food poverty and other associated costs.

Ian Revell, chief executive at the Foundation, said: “With the rise in costs, this really is the time for people to give what they can and support some of the most vulnerable families in Milton Keynes and make a real difference for our city.”

The Community Foundation has set up an emergency appeal to help people cope with the cost of living crisis

Demand on community groups supporting vulnerable families has increased dramatically in recent months with MK Food Bank is already operating at levels typically seen in January.

“84 phone calls, 300 emergency parcels, and 26 brand new families.” said Louisa Hobbs, Operations Manager at MK Food Bank. “That’s been our week so far – and it’s only Wednesday.”

Donations made will go into the Cost of Living Fund, which will enable community groups to continue their vital work across the city, helping those who have been affected most by the crisis. You can lend your support to this vital campaign by:

> Donating your winter fuel payment

> Making a one-off donation

> Donate your £400 energy bills discount (this can be done via direct debit in 6 instalments of £66 throughout the winter period).

"With your kindness, we can help some of the most vulnerable people in our community to stay warm, safe, and well this winter.”