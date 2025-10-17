Emergency services attend road traffic collisions in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 17th Oct 2025, 09:42 BST
The emergency services were called to road traffic collisions in Milton Keynes on consecutive days
Emergency services attended road traffic collisions on consecutive days in Milton Keynes this week.

The first incident took place at 6.10pm on Wednesday October 15 and was a collision involving a flat-bed lorry and a car.

It took place on V8 Marlborough Street next to Campbell Park, with all persons out of the vehicles prior to the arrival of the fire service.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe, before handing over the incident to Thames Valley Police.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

Then on Thursday October 16 emergency services were called to a three-car collision at Briar Hill in Stacey Bushes just before 2.30pm.

Firefighters made the scene safe, while Thames Valley Police also attended. No injuries have been reported.

