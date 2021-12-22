Emergency services called to collision involving bus, car and a tree at Central Milton Keynes
One man was cared for by the ambulance service
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 1:00 pm
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus, a car and a tree on a busy city centre road.
The incident happened at 5.18pm on Monday on Saxon Gate, at the junction with Midsummer Boulevard.
Firefighters from Broughton attended, along with police and ambulance.
A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: "No-one was trapped. One man was cared for by South Central Ambulance Service. The firefighters made the scene safe."
They added: "The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police."