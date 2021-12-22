Emergency services called to collision involving bus, car and a tree at Central Milton Keynes

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus, a car and a tree on a busy city centre road.

The incident happened at 5.18pm on Monday on Saxon Gate, at the junction with Midsummer Boulevard.

Firefighters from Broughton attended, along with police and ambulance.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: "No-one was trapped. One man was cared for by South Central Ambulance Service. The firefighters made the scene safe."