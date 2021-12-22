Emergency services called to collision involving bus, car and a tree at Central Milton Keynes

One man was cared for by the ambulance service

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 1:00 pm

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus, a car and a tree on a busy city centre road.

The incident happened at 5.18pm on Monday on Saxon Gate, at the junction with Midsummer Boulevard.

Firefighters from Broughton attended, along with police and ambulance.

Emergency services were called

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: "No-one was trapped. One man was cared for by South Central Ambulance Service. The firefighters made the scene safe."

They added: "The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police."

Emergency servicesSouth Central Ambulance ServiceThames Valley Police