Emergency services launch major rescue operation after reports of body spotted in lake in Milton Keynes

Reports of a body spotted in a popular city lake resulted in police, fire and ambulance crews rushing to the scene yesterday (Sunday).

A rescue operation as carried out at lunchtime and parts of the lake were sealed off.

However, it quickly became obvious that the ‘body’ was, in fact, a mannequin.

Rescuers and members of the public breathed a sigh of relief but are baffled as to how the mannequin came to be there.

It is not known whether it was a deliberate prank designed to waste precious time for emergency services.

A witness said: “People were fearing the worst. From the distance it really looked as though a body was floating in the middle of the water.

"We were pleased it wasn’t, but you have to wonder what a mannequin was doing in the lake and who put it there.

"I just hope it wasn’t some sick person who deliberately wanted to cause alarm and scare families who were enjoying a walk around the lake.”

A police spokesperson said last night: “At 1227pm today, TVP were called to reports of a body in Caldecotte Lake.

"Officers have attended along with staff from Bucks Fire and Rescue and South Central Ambulance and following a rescue effort we are pleased to confirm that the item was confirmed as a mannequin and there is no outstanding fear for welfare and no injury to any person.