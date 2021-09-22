Endometrial cancer victim from Milton Keynes becomes talented artist after taking up painting to 'honour her womb'

A woman who had never painted before has become a talented artist after beating cancer of the womb.

And her paintings of animals are so good that she is now, just a year on, taking commissions from pet owners.

Caroline Khambatta, 58, was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2019 and underwent an immediate hysterectomy.

Caroline's painting of a cocker spaniel

Luckily the cancer cells were contained within the uterus and had no further treatment.

"I decided to change my life so I wasn't generating an environment where cells in my body would start growing excessively," she said.

A psychotherapist for 15 years, Caroline decided to take a year out and ponder her next step.

"I wanted to honour my womb, which had completely contained these over-zealous cells, so I thought of its role... to create."

This painting of Caroline's is entitled 'emuji'

Caroline was thinking of ways she could get creative when she spotted a company called "Something Less Boring" was offering two hour painting classes at the Out of Office coffee shop in Stony Stratford.

She signed up and in April last year completed her first painting - of a hedgehog.

"Prior to that the only thing I'd ever painted was a radiator and some walls (my dad was a decorator)," she said.

"I found I'm good with acrylic paint and animals, their spirit being captured in the eyes. I now have a lovely time painting commissions."

Long horned cow. This painting measures 1 sq m

Caroline, who lives in Deanshanger with her husband Jim and their cocker spaniel called Muppet, is now excited to be holding her first solo exhibition.

It opens on Monday at the Out of Office coffee shop, which is in Stony High Street.