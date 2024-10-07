Energy price cap: Milton Keynes households paying so much more to fuel their homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Households in Milton Keynes will pay four tenths more to heat their homes than they did before the energy crisis, new figures show.

It comes as the energy price cap rose by 10% on October 1. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said Ofgem's raising of the cap is "deeply worrying" for many people, and the only solution to lowering bills is Labour's "mission for clean, homegrown power".

But how will the energy price cap increase affect people in Milton Keynes?

Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband

As energy usage varies throughout the UK, we've studied local figures to determine how much an average household might pay in your area.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero data shows the average household in Milton Keynes used 2,527 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity and 9,636 kWh of gas to fuel their homes in 2022.

One kWh would run an average oven for around 30 minutes.

Based on the new energy price cap costs introduced on October 1, a Milton Keynes household will pay around £1,559 per year on energy.

This is down from approximately £1,643 based on the energy price cap set in October 2023, but roughly 41% higher than what a household would expect to pay based on the energy price cap in October 2021, before the cost-of-living crisis.

The price rise comes as Labour will remove the winter fuel allowance for around 10 million pensioners this year.

The Conservatives and Green Party have called on the Government to make a U-turn and provide payments for all pensioners this winter.

Ed Miliband said the price cap rise was due to the "failed energy policy" his Government inherited, which he claims has left the country "at the mercy of international gas markets controlled by dictators".

He added: "The only solution to get bills down and greater energy independence is the Government’s mission for clean, homegrown power. That’s why we have hit the ground running.

"We will also do everything in our power to protect billpayers, including by reforming the regulator to make it a strong consumer champion, working to make standing charges fairer, and a proper Warm Homes Plan to save families money."

Andy Manning, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said: "With record levels of energy debt, the removal of previous support and changes to the eligibility of the winter fuel payment, people are in desperate need.

"The Government must urgently introduce a targeted bill support that reflects the realities of people’s energy needs."

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, welcomed the Government's commitment to improving home efficiency and energy security to stabilise price changes, but admitted they will take time and will not support those in need this winter.

He added: "That’s why it is so vital the ministers bring in more support for vulnerable households this winter, reductions in standing charges and a social tariff.

"The energy industry has made more than £457 billion in profit since the start of the crisis, so there is plenty of money in the system to be able to ensure everyone stays warm this winter and next."