A study has found that domestic gas and electricity usage in Milton Keynes has declined in the years following the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show the city’s residents used a total of 1,214 gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas in 2023, up from 1,197 GWh in 2022, but down 8% from 1,325 GWh in 2019.

Meanwhile, households in the area used 400GWh of electricity in 2023 - a rise from 389GWh in 2022, but down from 401GWh in 2019.

Nationally, domestic gas usage fell 13% between 2019 and 2023, with electricity falling by 6% during the same period.

Coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition Simon Francis said the reduction could be "caused by many factors" including better energy efficiency and improved insulation.

"Research has found that households in fuel poverty are reducing their energy consumption to dangerously low levels," Francis said.

"Some of the UK’s poorest households use 21% less energy during cold weather than other households, leaving them exposed to potentially dangerous, cold and damp homes.

"With energy bills rising again on January 1, it is ever more urgent that the Government combines investment in long term measures to tackle fuel poverty with short term support for struggling households."

Francis went on to call for a reduced social energy tariff for those who might be at risk of living in dangerous conditions, and greater investment in insulation.

The energy price cap rose by 1.2% on New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "Our warm homes plan will help people find ways to save money on energy bills and deliver warmer, cleaner to heat homes, with up to 300,000 households to benefit from upgrades next year.

"This will also ensure that new homes are fit for a net zero future, so people can generate their own electricity, cut their bills and at the same time help fight climate change."

The spokesperson added that the Government was doing "everything possible" to support vulnerable families, including through a £150 discount for those struggling to pay their energy bills.