England footballer Tyrone Mings invests cash in Milton Keynes business

England and Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings is one of the investors in a Milton Keynes-based football app aimed at supporters.

Mings is one of more than 180 investors in JAFA, which stands for Just A Fan’s Analysis.

Tyrone Mings

It provides a digital platform that allows football supporters to read personalised news and engage with fellow fans.

Mings, just one of over 180 investors, said: “Fans are passionate, and fan engagement is changing.”

He added: “People want to be in control and seek a personalised experience. That’s what JAFA brings. As an investor, it’s been great to watch the business go from strength to strength last year and now is the perfect time to bring the fans on our journey.”

JAFA, formed in 2017, reached its funding goal in just 48 hours but has now released more equity for a limited time so others can invest.

It has already been named as one of the UK’s top 100 start-ups and hit some key milestones; with over 20,000 downloads and users on average spending over seven minutes per day on the app.

“Being a fan-first business, we want that to be reflected in our shareholder base,” said CEO and co-founder Dan Bedi, who lives in MK. “We believe this is a fantastic time to join our exciting journey as we seek to fundamentally change the way football fans engage.”

The crowdfunding for JAFA, taking place on the Seedrs platform on www.seedrs.com/jafa is due to shut on January 18..