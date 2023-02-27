An English Bulldog rescue group is appealing for fans of the breed to join them for a mass doggy walk in MK.

Geordie Bullies Springboard Rescue takes in English Bulldogs from all over the country and places them in foster homes to be assessed and treated for any medical issues before they are put up for adoption.

The charity was formed in 2016 when it was recognized that there was a huge amount of bulldogs being sold or given away due to breed related issues.

A large number of English Bullies come up for rescue every year

it has more than 90 volunteers and fosters and to date has rehomed around 300 dogs.

“Everyone involved is a volunteer and we do it for the love of the dog,” said a spokesman for the local branch.

"We are constantly looking at ways to raise funds for these beautiful loving dogs. One of the ways we do this is by hosting monthly bulldog walks,” she added.

The first Milton Keynes walk was held over the weekend and was a big success, attracting owners of bulldogs and other breeds from all over the city.

Bulldogs galore join the special walks

The next walk is Sunday March 26 at Emberton Country Park.

Meanwhile the charity is looking for volunteers in all areas of the UK to support the charity by fostering or fundraising. No experience is needed - just time and a passion to help English Bulldogs. More details are here.