Enjoy bonfire night but stay safe from burns, plead health bosses in Milton Keynes

City health bosses are urging people to enjoy Bonfire Night tonight but to make sure they stay safe.

Every year thousands of people in the UK get burnt by sparklers and fireworks, says Dr Nicola Smith, GP and chair at NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Fireworks MK

She said “It’s really important that you are cautious of your surroundings and pay extra close attention to your children to make sure they don’t get burnt when using sparklers or watching fireworks. If an accident does happen, make sure you have a fully stocked first aid kit and know how to treat a burn. Visit your local pharmacist or call NHS 111 if you need any advice or think you might need treatment.”

If you or someone you know gets burnt, here are some steps you should follow:

· Stop the burning process as soon as possible by removing the person from the area and putting out any flames.

· Remove any clothing or jewellery near the area but avoid removing anything stuck to burnt skin.

· Run lukewarm water over the burn for 20 minutes to cool the burn.

· Keep the person warm by putting blankets and layers of clothing over them.

· Cover the burn with cling film to keep it clean.

· Treat any pain from the burn with paracetamol or ibuprofen.

If the burn is large or deep, causes white or charred skin or causes blisters, you should go to hospital immediately.

Dr Smith said; "If you are lighting fireworks, make sure you are following The Firework Code. You should also remember to stand well back, keep pets indoors and avoid drinking alcohol. And, if you've done all of that, remember to have fun."

You can find more information on how to treat burns on the NHS website.