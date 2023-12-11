Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the season to eat well and be merry, and Unity Place in Milton Keynes is providing it all over the holiday season, offering a perfect festive evening out.

Unity Pace will be hosting an Urban Food Market on Thursdays until December 21 with the sounds of Eats & Beats, and featuring live music by up-and-coming local artists and bands including Fan Club House Band Acoustic Trio, R&B and pop group The Two, AKA Sash and Nat.

In addition to live music a variety of fantastic food will be on offer from the Urban Food Market with mouth-watering burritos, crispy fried chicken burgers and juicy brisket from local favourite Bandit, hearty hot sandwiches, Taiwanese bao and rice box from Bian Dang and authentic sourdough street pizzas by Raffaele.

The food doesn’t stop at Eats & Beats with more Christmas specials available throughout December such as turkey roast sandwiches served from the Butcher’s Block for the ultimate treat. Every Festive Friday lunchtime, freshly baked bread stuffed with just-carved slices of turkey will also be available. Unity Place’s resident bakers have also been busy at work, unveiling a whole host of freshly baked festive treats that will be sold every day. Alongside the classics of stollen, Christmas cake, iced gingerbread, and mince pies, there will also be Christmas pudding doughnuts, almond tarts, and mint chocolate chip cake.

To support families during the school holidays Unity Place will also be hosting free showings of Christmas movies every Festive Friday with movies to selected via a social media poll on the Unity Place Instagram (@unity_placemk) and Facebook (@UnityPlaceMK) pages.

Those looking to get ahead with their Christmas gifts while also supporting local, can enjoy the Festive Market running every Wednesday to Friday right up until the big day. The local Christmas craft pop-up will showcase the best of local talent, featuring handmade ornaments, Christmas wreaths, and gifts for everyone on your list. With pop-ups live 11am-2pm it's a great place to shop during your lunch break or bring the kids for some holiday entertainment.